BOKU (BKUI) Receives a Buy from Peel Hunt

In a report issued on June 15, Peel Hunt from Peel Hunt reiterated a Buy rating on BOKU (BKUI).

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for BOKU.

Boku Inc is a carrier billing company. Its technology enables mobile phone users to buy goods and services and make online payments using their mobile devices. The company offers products such as Boku Checkout, Boku Acquire, and Boku Account. Its Boku Checkout product is a payment panel that allows consumers to enter their phone number and make payment. The Boku Acquire product provides merchants access to distribute application such as music streaming services, anti-virus software, handset insurance or cloud storage into their carrier plan. Its Boku Account enables merchants to make charges without the consumer having to re-enter payment details on subsequent purchases.