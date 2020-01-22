Bok Financial (BOKF) Gets a Hold Rating from Wells Fargo

In a report released today, Jared Shaw from Wells Fargo maintained a Hold rating on Bok Financial (BOKF). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $82.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Shaw is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.3% and a 60.0% success rate. Shaw covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as People’s United Financial, Associated Banc-Corp, and Commerce Bancshares.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Bok Financial with a $90.33 average price target, implying a 12.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 7, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $93.00 price target.

Based on Bok Financial’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $141 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $108 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 114 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of BOKF in relation to earlier this year.

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management.