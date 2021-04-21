Bok Financial (BOKF) Gets a Hold Rating from Raymond James

In a report released today, Michael Rose from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Bok Financial (BOKF). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $87.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Rose is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.3% and a 56.3% success rate. Rose covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American National Bankshares, Atlantic Capital Bancshares, and Pinnacle Financial Partners.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Bok Financial is a Hold with an average price target of $96.33, a 10.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 12, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $96.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $98.95 and a one-year low of $37.80. Currently, Bok Financial has an average volume of 208.5K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 111 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of BOKF in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking; Consumer Banking; Wealth Management; and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers. The Consumer Banking segment offers retail lending and deposit services; lending and deposit services to small business customers served through the retail branch network; and all mortgage banking activities. The Wealth Management segment provides fiduciary services, private bank services, and investment advisory services in all markets, as well as underwriting state and municipal securities. The Funds Management unit manages overall liquidity needs and interest rate risks. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.