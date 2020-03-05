Bok Financial (BOKF) Gets a Hold Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Ken Zerbe maintained a Hold rating on Bok Financial (BOKF) today and set a price target of $86.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $72.95, close to its 52-week low of $70.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Zerbe is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.8% and a 46.0% success rate. Zerbe covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, People’s United Financial, and Valley National Bancorp.

Bok Financial has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $87.50.

Bok Financial’s market cap is currently $5.16B and has a P/E ratio of 10.38. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.06.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 128 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of BOKF in relation to earlier this year.

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking; Consumer Banking; Wealth Management; and Funds Management.