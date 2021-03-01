Boingo Wireless (WIFI) Receives a Hold from Northland Securities

Northland Securities analyst Greg Gibas maintained a Hold rating on Boingo Wireless (WIFI) today and set a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $14.13.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Boingo Wireless with a $14.00 average price target.

Boingo Wireless’ market cap is currently $507.7M and has a P/E ratio of -27.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 40.57.

Boingo Wireless, Inc. engages in the distribution of wireless connectivity solutions. It offers distributed antenna systems (DAS), Wi-Fi, and small cells. Its hotspot location includes airport; café/retail; convention center; hotel; and other such as schools and universities, office, hospitals, and public places. The company was founded by Sky Dylan Dayton on April 16, 2001 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.