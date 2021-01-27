Boingo Wireless (WIFI) Receives a Buy from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Timothy Horan maintained a Buy rating on Boingo Wireless (WIFI) on March 27 and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $11.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Horan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.1% and a 71.9% success rate. Horan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Rackspace Technology, Lumen Technologies, and Digital Turbine.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Boingo Wireless is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $16.00, which is a 32.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 6, Northland Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $17.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $15.92 and a one-year low of $6.66. Currently, Boingo Wireless has an average volume of 561.6K.

Boingo Wireless, Inc. engages in the distribution of wireless connectivity solutions. It offers distributed antenna systems (DAS), Wi-Fi, and small cells. Its hotspot location includes airport; café/retail; convention center; hotel; and other such as schools and universities, office, hospitals, and public places. The company was founded by Sky Dylan Dayton on April 16, 2001 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

