Boingo Wireless (WIFI) Gets a Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Timothy Horan maintained a Buy rating on Boingo Wireless (WIFI) yesterday and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Horan is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 17.4% and a 71.4% success rate. Horan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Lumen Technologies, GTT Communications, and Limelight Networks.

Boingo Wireless has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $18.50.

Based on Boingo Wireless’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $58.67 million and GAAP net loss of $5.84 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $68.55 million and had a net profit of $216K.

Boingo Wireless, Inc. engages in the distribution of wireless connectivity solutions. It offers distributed antenna systems (DAS), Wi-Fi, and small cells. Its hotspot location includes airport; café/retail; convention center; hotel; and other such as schools and universities, office, hospitals, and public places. The company was founded by Sky Dylan Dayton on April 16, 2001 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

