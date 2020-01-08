Boeing (BA) Receives a New Rating from a Top Analyst

Cowen & Co. analyst Cai Rumohr downgraded Boeing (BA) to Hold today and set a price target of $371.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $337.28, close to its 52-week low of $319.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Rumohr is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 14.4% and a 71.0% success rate. Rumohr covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Spirit AeroSystems, General Dynamics, and Triumph Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Boeing is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $377.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $446.01 and a one-year low of $319.55. Currently, Boeing has an average volume of 4.98M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.