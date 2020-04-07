Boeing (BA) Receives a Hold from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank analyst Andrew Gollan maintained a Hold rating on Boeing (BA) yesterday and set a price target of $150.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $148.77.

Gollan noted:

“HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) – Die Privatbank Berenberg hat das Kursziel fur Boeing nach der Einstellung grosser Teile der Produktion von 350 auf 150 US-Dollar gesenkt, die Einstufung aber auf “Hold” belassen. Mit der Pandemie des Coronavirus gehe eine grosse Unsicherheit bezuglich der Nachfrage nach Flugzeugen und den damit zusammenhangenden Dienstleistungen einher, schrieb Analyst Andrew Gollan in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Das gelte vor allem fur die kommenden sechs bis zwolf Monate./bek/mis Veroffentlichung der Original-Studie: 06.04.2020 / 17:21 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 fur das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.”

Gollan has an average return of 13.9% when recommending Boeing.

According to TipRanks.com, Gollan is ranked #770 out of 6228 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Boeing with a $196.79 average price target, implying a 47.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 23, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $122.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $391.00 and a one-year low of $89.00. Currently, Boeing has an average volume of 18.59M.

The Boeing Co. is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide. The Defense, Space and Security segment refers to the research, development, production and modification of manned and unmanned military aircraft and weapons systems for global strike, including fighter and combat rotorcraft aircraft and missile systems; global mobility, including tanker, rotorcraft and tilt-rotor aircraft; and airborne surveillance and reconnaissance, including command and control, battle management and airborne anti-submarine aircraft. The Global Services segment provides services to commercial and defense customers. The Boeing Capital segment seeks to ensure that Boeing customers have the financing they need to buy and take delivery of their Boeing product and manages overall financing exposure. The company was founded by William Edward Boeing on July 15, 1916 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

