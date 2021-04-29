Boeing (BA) Receives a Buy from UBS

UBS analyst Myles Walton maintained a Buy rating on Boeing (BA) today and set a price target of $310.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $233.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Walton is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.9% and a 66.2% success rate. Walton covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Virgin Galactic Holdings, Raytheon Technologies, and Spirit AeroSystems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Boeing with a $277.92 average price target, a 17.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 14, Goldman Sachs also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $305.00 price target.

Based on Boeing’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $15.3 billion and GAAP net loss of $8.42 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $17.91 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $1.01 billion.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 37 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of BA in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in February 2021, Timothy John Keating, the EVP, Government Operations of BA sold 21,737 shares for a total of $4,394,135.

Founded in 1916, The Boeing Co. is the world’s largest aerospace company, which manufactures and sells airplanes, rockets, satellites, human space flights and launch systems, and missiles worldwide. It also provides leasing and product support services. Its products include operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

