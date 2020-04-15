Boeing (BA) Receives a Buy from Goldman Sachs

In a report released yesterday, Noah Poponak from Goldman Sachs maintained a Buy rating on Boeing (BA), with a price target of $189.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $141.00.

Poponak said:

“NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) – Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung fur Boeing auf “Buy” mit einem Kursziel von 189 US-Dollar belassen. Die Zahl der Flugzeug-Stornierungen im ersten Quartal sei geringer als befurchtet ausgefallen, schrieb Analyst Noah Poponak in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Die Anzahl der Auslieferungen des Luftfahrtkonzerns habe seine Prognose getroffen./edh/la Veroffentlichung der Original-Studie: 14.04.2020 / 18:49 / EDT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 fur das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.”

According to TipRanks.com, Poponak is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.9% and a 52.2% success rate. Poponak covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Spirit AeroSystems, Transdigm Group, and Flir Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Boeing is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $187.11, implying a 24.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 6, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $150.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $391.00 and a one-year low of $89.00. Currently, Boeing has an average volume of 21.25M.

The Boeing Co. is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide. The Defense, Space and Security segment refers to the research, development, production and modification of manned and unmanned military aircraft and weapons systems for global strike, including fighter and combat rotorcraft aircraft and missile systems; global mobility, including tanker, rotorcraft and tilt-rotor aircraft; and airborne surveillance and reconnaissance, including command and control, battle management and airborne anti-submarine aircraft. The Global Services segment provides services to commercial and defense customers. The Boeing Capital segment seeks to ensure that Boeing customers have the financing they need to buy and take delivery of their Boeing product and manages overall financing exposure. The company was founded by William Edward Boeing on July 15, 1916 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

