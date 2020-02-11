Boeing (BA) Gets a Hold Rating from Cowen & Co.

Cowen & Co. analyst Cai Rumohr maintained a Hold rating on Boeing (BA) today and set a price target of $350.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $344.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Rumohr is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 14.1% and a 72.2% success rate. Rumohr covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Spirit AeroSystems, General Dynamics, and Triumph Group.

Boeing has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $347.94, which is a 0.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 29, Credit Suisse also reiterated a Hold rating on the stock with a $321.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $446.01 and a one-year low of $302.72. Currently, Boeing has an average volume of 6.18M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on BA: