BNY Mellon (BK) Receives a Hold from RBC Capital

In a report issued on January 16, Gerard Cassidy from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on BNY Mellon (BK), with a price target of $52.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $46.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Cassidy is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 28.8% and a 84.4% success rate. Cassidy covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as JPMorgan Chase & Co., Goldman Sachs Group, and Citizens Financial.

Currently, the analyst consensus on BNY Mellon is a Hold with an average price target of $54.38, which is a 16.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 16, Buckingham also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $53.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $54.27 and a one-year low of $40.52. Currently, BNY Mellon has an average volume of 4.06M.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Management, Investment Services, and Other.