BNP Paribas (BNPQY) was Downgraded to a Hold Rating at Kepler Capital

In a report released yesterday, Christoffer Adams from Kepler Capital downgraded BNP Paribas (BNPQY) to Hold, with a price target of EUR58.70. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $29.06, close to its 52-week high of $30.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Adams is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -5.9% and a 38.2% success rate. Adams covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Erste Group Bank AG, Deutsche Bank AG, and Sparebanken Vest.

BNP Paribas has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $63.46.

The company has a one-year high of $30.13 and a one-year low of $21.75. Currently, BNP Paribas has an average volume of 290.4K.

BNP Paribas SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company operates through the following business: Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate Institutional Banking. The Retail Banking and Services business includes the retail banking networks and specialized financial services in France and around the world.