BNP Paribas (BNPQY) Receives a Hold from Kepler Capital

Kepler Capital analyst Benoit Petrarque maintained a Hold rating on BNP Paribas (BNPQY) on November 25 and set a price target of EUR38.60. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $28.61, close to its 52-week high of $29.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Petrarque is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.1% and a 81.8% success rate. Petrarque covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge, Helgeland Sparebank, and Erste Group Bank AG.

Currently, the analyst consensus on BNP Paribas is a Hold with an average price target of $46.69.

The company has a one-year high of $29.21 and a one-year low of $13.18. Currently, BNP Paribas has an average volume of 37.36K.

BNP Paribas SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company operates through the following business: Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate Institutional Banking. The Retail Banking and Services business includes the retail banking networks and specialized financial services in France and around the world. The Corporate Institutional Banking business is a provider of financial solutions to corporate and institutional clients. It helps all its individuals, community associations, entrepreneurs, SMEs, corporate and institutional clients to realize their projects through solutions spanning financing, investment, savings and protection insurance. The company was founded in 1822 and is headquartered in Paris, France.