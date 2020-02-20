BMO Capital’s Take on This Canadian Energy Stock

NextEra Energy (NEE) received a Buy rating and a $290.00 price target from BMO Capital analyst James Thalacker today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $275.14, close to its 52-week high of $283.35.

NextEra Energy has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $261.45, implying a -5.3% downside from current levels. In a report issued on February 14, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $255.00 price target.

Based on NextEra Energy’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $4.19 billion and net profit of $975 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.9 billion and had a net profit of $422 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 63 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of NEE in relation to earlier this year.

