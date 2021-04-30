BMO Capital’s Analyst Provides Guidance for This Canadian Energy Stock

BMO Capital analyst David Gagliano assigned a Hold rating to Peabody Energy Comm (BTU) today and set a price target of $3.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $3.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Gagliano is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.5% and a 47.9% success rate. Gagliano covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Commercial Metals Company, United States Steel, and Freeport-McMoRan.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Peabody Energy Comm with a $3.67 average price target.

Based on Peabody Energy Comm’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $737 million and GAAP net loss of $129 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.12 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $290 million.

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming. The Midwestern U.S. Mining segment includes Illinois and Indiana mining operations. The Western U.S. Mining segment reflects the aggregation of its New Mexico, Arizona, and Colorado mining operations. The Seaborne Metallurgical Mining segment covers mines in Queensland, Australia. The Seaborne Thermal Mining segment handles operations in New South Wales, Australia. The Corporate and Other segment includes selling and administrative expenses, results from equity affiliates, corporate hedging activities, and trading and brokerage activities. The company was founded by Francis S. Peabody in 1883 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.