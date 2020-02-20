BMO Capital’s Analyst Provides Guidance for This Canadian Energy Stock

In a report released today, James Thalacker from BMO Capital initiated coverage with a Hold rating on Xcel Energy (XEL) and a price target of $68.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $70.84, close to its 52-week high of $71.43.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Xcel Energy is a Hold with an average price target of $65.38.

Based on Xcel Energy’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.8 billion and net profit of $292 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.88 billion and had a net profit of $215 million.

Xcel Energy, Inc. operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others.