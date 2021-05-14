BMO Capital Thinks Trevi Therapeutics’ Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released today, Gary Nachman from BMO Capital assigned a Buy rating to Trevi Therapeutics (TRVI), with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.10, close to its 52-week low of $2.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Nachman is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.9% and a 44.9% success rate. Nachman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Bausch Health Companies, and Pacira Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Trevi Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $12.00, which is a 491.1% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Needham also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $12.00 price target.

Trevi Therapeutics’ market cap is currently $40.05M and has a P/E ratio of -1.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.57.

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatment for neurologically mediated conditions. It focuses on the formulation of nalbuphine ER, which use to treat chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease. The company was founded by Thomas R. Sciascia and Jennifer L. Good on March 17, 2011 and is headquartered in New Haven, CT.