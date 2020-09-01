BMO Capital Thinks Pandion Therapeutics’ Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released today, George Farmer from BMO Capital maintained a Buy rating on Pandion Therapeutics (PAND), with a price target of $29.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.50, close to its 52-week low of $16.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Farmer is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 34.7% and a 57.6% success rate. Farmer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Blueprint Medicines, and Seattle Genetics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Pandion Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $26.50.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 35 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of PAND in relation to earlier this year.

Pandion Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing novel therapeutics designed to address the unmet needs of patients suffering from autoimmune diseases. Its pipeline products are PT101, PT627, PT001, and others. The firm has combined a network-based conceptualization of the immune system in advanced protein engineering to develop TALON (Therapeutic Autoimmune reguLatOry proteiN) drug design and discovery platform.