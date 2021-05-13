BMO Capital Thinks Exicure’s Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released today, Do Kim from BMO Capital maintained a Buy rating on Exicure (XCUR), with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.58, close to its 52-week low of $1.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Kim is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.0% and a 52.0% success rate. Kim covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Exicure with a $7.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Exicure’s market cap is currently $147.8M and has a P/E ratio of -6.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.50.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Exicure, Inc. engages in the provision of clinical stage biotechnology company. It offers 3-dimensional, spherical nucleic acid architecture unlocks the potential of nucleic acid therapeutics. The company was founded by Chad A. Mirkin and Colby Shad Thaxton in 2011 and is headquartered in Skokie, IL.