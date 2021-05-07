BMO Capital Thinks Dun & Bradstreet Holdings’ Stock is Going to Recover

BMO Capital analyst Jeffrey Silber maintained a Buy rating on Dun & Bradstreet Holdings (DNB) today and set a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $22.39, close to its 52-week low of $21.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Silber is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.6% and a 69.6% success rate. Silber covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Cross Country Healthcare, AMN Healthcare Services, and Grand Canyon Education.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $29.00, implying a 27.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 5, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Dun & Bradstreet Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $480 million and net profit of $7 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $433 million and had a GAAP net loss of $231 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc is one of the leading providers of business decisioning data and analytics. The company provides commercial credit decisioning, which helps businesses to make informed decisions when considering extending business loans and trade credit. Also, the company offers solutions to firms looking to analyze supplier relationships and more effectively collect outstanding receivables. Other services provided by company include digital marketing, sales acceleration, and risk management among others.