BMO Capital Thinks Checkmate Pharmaceuticals’ Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released today, Do Kim from BMO Capital assigned a Buy rating to Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (CMPI), with a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $6.26, close to its 52-week low of $5.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Kim is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.4% and a 52.2% success rate. Kim covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $26.67, a 305.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 10, BTIG also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $29.00 price target.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals’ market cap is currently $133.4M and has a P/E ratio of -6.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.05.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 16 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CMPI in relation to earlier this year.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing its proprietary technology to harness the power of the immune system to combat cancer.

