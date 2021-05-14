BMO Capital Thinks Aptinyx’s Stock is Going to Recover

Brian Anderson- May 14, 2021, 12:16 PM EDT

BMO Capital analyst Gary Nachman reiterated a Buy rating on Aptinyx (APTX) today and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.52, close to its 52-week low of $2.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Nachman is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.9% and a 44.9% success rate. Nachman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Bausch Health Companies, and Pacira Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Aptinyx is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $10.00, implying a 309.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 29, William Blair also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock.

Aptinyx’s market cap is currently $160.1M and has a P/E ratio of -2.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.13.

Aptinyx Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G. Riedel and Joseph R. Moskal in June 2015 and is headquartered in Evanston, IL.

