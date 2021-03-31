BMO Capital Thinks AbCellera Biologics’ Stock is Going to Recover

BMO Capital analyst Do Kim maintained a Buy rating on AbCellera Biologics (ABCL) today and set a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $26.68, close to its 52-week low of $23.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Kim is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.1% and a 58.3% success rate. Kim covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on AbCellera Biologics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $53.60, implying a 100.9% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Berenberg Bank also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $53.00 price target.

AbCellera Biologics Inc is a biotechnology company. The company develops antibodies to treat highly infectious diseases and various other types of diseases.