BMO Capital Sticks to Their Sell Rating for Hilton Worldwide Holdings (HLT)

BMO Capital analyst Ari Klein maintained a Sell rating on Hilton Worldwide Holdings (HLT) today and set a price target of $63.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $70.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Klein is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.8% and a 69.6% success rate. Klein covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Host Hotels & Resorts, and Park Hotels & Resorts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Hilton Worldwide Holdings with a $83.50 average price target.

Based on Hilton Worldwide Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.37 billion and net profit of $175 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.29 billion and had a net profit of $224 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 57 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of HLT in relation to earlier this year.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees. The company was founded by Conrad Hilton on March 18, 2010 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

