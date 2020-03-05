BMO Capital Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Xenia Hotels & Resorts (XHR)

Carrie Williams- March 5, 2020, 7:13 AM EDT

BMO Capital analyst Ari Klein maintained a Hold rating on Xenia Hotels & Resorts (XHR) today and set a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $15.33, close to its 52-week low of $14.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Klein is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.9% and a 71.4% success rate. Klein covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Host Hotels & Resorts, Coresite Realty, and Digital Realty.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $22.17, representing a 45.6% upside. In a report issued on February 24, B.Riley FBR also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $24.00 price target.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ market cap is currently $1.73B and has a P/E ratio of 31.56. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.99.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the investment in premium services, lifestyle, and urban upscale hotels. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

