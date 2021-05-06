BMO Capital Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Verisk Analytics (VRSK)

In a report released today, Jeffrey Silber from BMO Capital maintained a Hold rating on Verisk Analytics (VRSK), with a price target of $182.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $172.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Silber is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.7% and a 70.1% success rate. Silber covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as AMN Healthcare Services, Grand Canyon Education, and Strategic Education.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Verisk Analytics with a $196.91 average price target, a 14.1% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Credit Suisse also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $180.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $210.66 and a one-year low of $151.18. Currently, Verisk Analytics has an average volume of 1.13M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 58 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of VRSK in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in March 2021, Christopher Foskett, a Director at VRSK sold 1,255 shares for a total of $221,194.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Incorporated in 1971, New York-based Verisk Analytics, Inc. provides data analytics solutions for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. The company operates through three segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services.