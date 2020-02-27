BMO Capital Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Telus (TU)

In a report released today, Tim Casey from BMO Capital maintained a Hold rating on Telus (TU), with a price target of C$53.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $37.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Casey is ranked #529 out of 5940 analysts.

Telus has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $42.77, representing a 14.1% upside. In a report issued on February 14, National Bank also downgraded the stock to Hold.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $41.81 and a one-year low of $34.96. Currently, Telus has an average volume of 449.6K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.