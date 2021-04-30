BMO Capital Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Sandstorm Gold (SAND)

In a report released today, Rene Cartier from BMO Capital maintained a Hold rating on Sandstorm Gold (SAND), with a price target of $9.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $7.56.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Sandstorm Gold is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $10.65, representing a 41.1% upside. In a report issued on April 16, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $8.00 price target.

Based on Sandstorm Gold’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $29.7 million and net profit of $10.5 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $24 million and had a net profit of $5.32 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 20 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SAND in relation to earlier this year.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I. Awram in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.