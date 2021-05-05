BMO Capital Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Russel Metals (RUSMF)

BMO Capital analyst Devin Dodge maintained a Hold rating on Russel Metals (RUSMF) today and set a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $23.41, equals to its 52-week high of $23.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Dodge is ranked #1576 out of 7490 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Russel Metals with a $25.78 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Russel Metals’ market cap is currently $1.46B and has a P/E ratio of 79.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.32.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 21 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Russel Metals, Inc. is a metal distribution and processing company, which distributes steel products. The company operates through the following business segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products and Steel Distributors. The Metals Service Centers segment provides processing and distribution services to a broad base of customers. The Energy Products segment distributes oil country tubular goods, line pipe, tubes, valves and fittings primarily to the energy industry in Western Canada and the U.S. The Steel Distributors segment sells steel in large volumes to other steel service centers and large equipment manufacturers. The company was founded in 1784 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Read More on RUSMF: