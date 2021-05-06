BMO Capital Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Regency Centers (REG)

In a report released today, Juan C. Sanabria from BMO Capital maintained a Hold rating on Regency Centers (REG), with a price target of $63.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $63.82, close to its 52-week high of $64.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Sanabria is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 2.8% and a 56.9% success rate. Sanabria covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Retail Opportunity Investments, National Storage Affiliates, and National Health Investors.

Regency Centers has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $59.08.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Regency Centers’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $258 million and net profit of $38.49 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $289 million and had a net profit of $40.29 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 62 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of REG in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers. The company was founded by Martin Edward Stein, Sr. and Joan Wellhouse Newton in 1963 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.