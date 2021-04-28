BMO Capital Sticks to Their Hold Rating for NXP Semiconductors (NXPI)

BMO Capital analyst Ambrish Srivastava maintained a Hold rating on NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) today and set a price target of $200.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $200.79, close to its 52-week high of $216.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Srivastava is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.5% and a 78.6% success rate. Srivastava covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Dialog Semiconductor, Texas Instruments, and ON Semiconductor.

NXP Semiconductors has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $222.72, which is a 9.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 14, Morgan Stanley also reiterated a Hold rating on the stock with a $213.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $216.43 and a one-year low of $89.10. Currently, NXP Semiconductors has an average volume of 4.04M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 39 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of NXPI in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Founded in 2006, Netherlands-based NXP Semiconductors NV provides various semiconductor products including microcontrollers, application processors, communication processors, wireless connectivity solutions, analog and interface devices, Radio Frequency power amplifiers, and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors. Its product solutions are used in a range of applications including, automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

Read More on NXPI: