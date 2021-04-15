BMO Capital Sticks to Their Hold Rating for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

In a report released today, James Fotheringham from BMO Capital maintained a Hold rating on JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM), with a price target of $147.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $151.21, close to its 52-week high of $161.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Fotheringham is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.7% and a 76.0% success rate. Fotheringham covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, International Money Express, and Apollo Global Management.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for JPMorgan Chase & Co. with a $165.73 average price target, a 9.6% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also assigned a Hold rating to the stock.

The company has a one-year high of $161.69 and a one-year low of $82.40. Currently, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average volume of 14.43M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 205 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of JPM in relation to earlier this year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. provides financial and investment banking services. It operates through the major segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking and Asset & Wealth Management. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in New York, NY.