BMO Capital Sticks to Their Hold Rating for FireEye (FEYE)

BMO Capital analyst Keith Bachman maintained a Hold rating on FireEye (FEYE) today and set a price target of $12.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Bachman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.1% and a 63.5% success rate. Bachman covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as International Business Machines, Ceridian HCM Holding, and Salesforce.

FireEye has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $17.50.

Based on FireEye’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $235 million and GAAP net loss of $49.22 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $218 million and had a GAAP net loss of $48.4 million.

FireEye, Inc. operates as a intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in the intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other. Its solutions include Enterprise Security; Managed Security; Threat Intelligence; and Industry Solutions. The company was founded by Ashar Aziz in February 2004 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

