BMO Capital Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Equity Lifestyle (ELS)

In a report released today, John Kim from BMO Capital maintained a Hold rating on Equity Lifestyle (ELS), with a price target of $67.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $67.83, close to its 52-week high of $68.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Kim is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.1% and a 53.5% success rate. Kim covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Retail Opportunity Investments, Easterly Government Properties, and National Health Investors.

Equity Lifestyle has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $67.00, a -0.7% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 13, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $65.00 price target.

Based on Equity Lifestyle’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $256 million and net profit of $64.65 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $245 million and had a net profit of $54.96 million.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations segments. The Property Operations segment owns and operates land lease properties. The Home Sales and Rentals Operations segment purchases, sells, and leases homes at the properties.The company was founded by James M. Hankins in December 1992 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

