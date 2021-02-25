BMO Capital Sticks to Their Hold Rating for American Finance (AFIN)

BMO Capital analyst Frank Lee maintained a Hold rating on American Finance (AFIN) today and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $9.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Lee is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 6.2% and a 66.7% success rate. Lee covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Monmouth Real Estate Investment, Franklin Street Properties, and Hudson Pacific Properties.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for American Finance with a $10.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $13.10 and a one-year low of $4.20. Currently, American Finance has an average volume of 517.2K.

American Finance Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquiring and managing a portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties. It operates through income-producing properties segment, which consists of activities related to investing in real estate. The company was founded on January 22, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.