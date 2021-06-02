BMO Capital Sticks to Their Buy Rating for North American Construction Group (NOA)

BMO Capital analyst John Gibson maintained a Buy rating on North American Construction Group (NOA) today and set a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $13.85, close to its 52-week high of $14.42.

Gibson has an average return of 14.2% when recommending North American Construction Group.

According to TipRanks.com, Gibson is ranked #445 out of 7540 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for North American Construction Group with a $18.05 average price target, implying a 30.3% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$21.00 price target.

Based on North American Construction Group’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $168 million and net profit of $19.39 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $199 million and had a net profit of $19.04 million.

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Acheson, Canada.