BMO Capital Sticks to Their Buy Rating for NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NGM)

In a report released today, Matthew Luchini from BMO Capital maintained a Buy rating on NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NGM), with a price target of $38.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $27.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Luchini is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 6.8% and a 40.2% success rate. Luchini covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Applied Genetic Technologies, and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for NGM Biopharmaceuticals with a $42.83 average price target, implying a 59.9% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Stifel Nicolaus also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $43.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $32.12 and a one-year low of $14.93. Currently, NGM Biopharmaceuticals has an average volume of 206.7K.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for major diseases with an initial focus on cardio-metabolic and liver diseases. Its portfolio if composed of product candidates which focuses on non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, type 2 diabetes, obesity, oncology and age-related macular degeneration. The company was founded by Jin-Long Chen in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.