BMO Capital Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Kura Sushi USA (KRUS)

In a report released today, Andrew Strelzik from BMO Capital maintained a Buy rating on Kura Sushi USA (KRUS), with a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $12.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Strelzik is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.1% and a 63.1% success rate. Strelzik covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Dave & Busters Entertainment, Texas Roadhouse, and Bloomin’ Brands.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Kura Sushi USA with a $18.00 average price target, representing a 35.7% upside. In a report released yesterday, Stephens also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $28.80 and a one-year low of $5.08. Currently, Kura Sushi USA has an average volume of 113.5K.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. engages in the operation of Japanese restaurant concept. It provides authentic Japanese cuisine and sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.