BMO Capital Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Graphic Packaging (GPK)

BMO Capital analyst Mark Wilde maintained a Buy rating on Graphic Packaging (GPK) today and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $13.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Wilde is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.4% and a 63.0% success rate. Wilde covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Silgan Holdings, Sonoco Products, and AptarGroup.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Graphic Packaging is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $16.20, which is a 22.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 16, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $16.00 price target.

Graphic Packaging’s market cap is currently $3.7B and has a P/E ratio of 18.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -9.66.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 15 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of GPK in relation to earlier this year.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co. provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. It also produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. The company operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The Paperboard Mills segment includes the eight North American paperboard mills which produce coated unbleached kraft paperboard and coated-recycled paperboard. The Americas Paperboard Packaging segment includes paperboard folding cartons sold primarily to consumer packaged goods companies serving the food, beverage, and consumer product markets primarily in the Americas. The Europe Paperboard Packaging segment includes paperboard folding cartons sold primarily to consumer packaged goods companies serving the food, beverage and consumer product markets in Europe. Graphic Packaging Holding was founded on December 28, 1992 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.