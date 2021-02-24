BMO Capital Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Easterly Government Properties (DEA)

In a report released today, John Kim from BMO Capital maintained a Buy rating on Easterly Government Properties (DEA), with a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $22.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Kim is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.6% and a 52.8% success rate. Kim covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Retail Opportunity Investments, National Health Investors, and Apartment Income REIT.

Easterly Government Properties has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $25.33.

Based on Easterly Government Properties’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $61.13 million and net profit of $4.26 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $57.59 million and had a net profit of $549K.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.