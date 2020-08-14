BMO Capital Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Aptinyx (APTX)

BMO Capital analyst Gary Nachman maintained a Buy rating on Aptinyx (APTX) today and set a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Nachman is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.3% and a 46.2% success rate. Nachman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Horizon Therapeutics, and Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Aptinyx with a $11.67 average price target, representing a 202.3% upside. In a report released today, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $7.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Aptinyx’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $818K and GAAP net loss of $14.71 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $890K and had a GAAP net loss of $16.71 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Aptinyx Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G. Riedel and Joseph R. Moskal in June 2015 and is headquartered in Evanston, IL.