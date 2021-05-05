BMO Capital Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Xilinx (XLNX)

In a report released today, Ambrish Srivastava from BMO Capital maintained a Hold rating on Xilinx (XLNX), with a price target of $130.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $123.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Srivastava is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.6% and a 77.0% success rate. Srivastava covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Dialog Semiconductor, NXP Semiconductors, and Skyworks Solutions.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Xilinx is a Hold with an average price target of $130.00, a 5.1% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Raymond James also reiterated a Hold rating on the stock.

The company has a one-year high of $154.93 and a one-year low of $79.93. Currently, Xilinx has an average volume of 2.51M.

Founded in 1984 and based in California, Xilinx, Inc. is a semiconductor manufacturing company, which designs and develops programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools.