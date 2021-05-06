BMO Capital Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Warrior Met Coal (HCC)

In a report released today, David Gagliano from BMO Capital maintained a Hold rating on Warrior Met Coal (HCC), with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $15.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Gagliano is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.1% and a 48.3% success rate. Gagliano covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Commercial Metals Company, United States Steel, and Peabody Energy Comm.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Warrior Met Coal is a Hold with an average price target of $21.80, implying a 24.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 30, B.Riley Financial also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $22.00 price target.

Based on Warrior Met Coal’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $212 million and GAAP net loss of $33.71 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $205 million and had a net profit of $20.75 million.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.