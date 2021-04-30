BMO Capital Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Southern Co (SO)

BMO Capital analyst James Thalacker maintained a Hold rating on Southern Co (SO) today and set a price target of $69.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $65.13, close to its 52-week high of $66.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Thalacker is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.1% and a 65.9% success rate. Thalacker covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Public Service Enterprise, American Electric Power, and Sempra Energy.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Southern Co with a $69.00 average price target.

Based on Southern Co’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $5.12 billion and net profit of $391 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $4.91 billion and had a net profit of $445 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 79 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SO in relation to earlier this year. Earlier this month, James Kerr, the EVP, Chief Legal Officer & CCO of SO sold 25,000 shares for a total of $1,654,000.

Founded in 1945, Georgia-based The Southern Co. is an American gas and electric utility holding company. It engages in the generation, transmission and sale of electricity. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.