BMO Capital Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Goldman Sachs Group (GS)

In a report released today, James Fotheringham from BMO Capital maintained a Hold rating on Goldman Sachs Group (GS), with a price target of $264.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $249.72, close to its 52-week high of $249.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Fotheringham is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.2% and a 77.7% success rate. Fotheringham covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, Focus Financial Partners, and Santander Consumer USA.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Goldman Sachs Group with a $269.00 average price target, implying an 8.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 6, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $267.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $249.82 and a one-year low of $180.73. Currently, Goldman Sachs Group has an average volume of 2.19M.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing and Lending, and Investment Management.