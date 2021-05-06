BMO Capital Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Gartner (IT)

In a report released today, Jeffrey Silber from BMO Capital maintained a Hold rating on Gartner (IT), with a price target of $222.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $228.50, close to its 52-week high of $239.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Silber is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.7% and a 70.1% success rate. Silber covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as AMN Healthcare Services, Grand Canyon Education, and Strategic Education.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Gartner with a $217.71 average price target.

Based on Gartner’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.11 billion and net profit of $120 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.2 billion and had a net profit of $67.7 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 105 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of IT in relation to earlier this year.

Gartner, Inc. is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance. The Conferences segment involves in the business professionals across the organization. The company was founded by Gideon I. Gartner and Dave L. R. Stein in 1979 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.