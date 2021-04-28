BMO Capital Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Texas Instruments (TXN)

BMO Capital analyst Ambrish Srivastava maintained a Buy rating on Texas Instruments (TXN) today and set a price target of $215.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $181.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Srivastava is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.5% and a 78.6% success rate. Srivastava covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Dialog Semiconductor, NXP Semiconductors, and ON Semiconductor.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Texas Instruments is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $205.33, a 13.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 14, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $220.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $197.58 and a one-year low of $105.45. Currently, Texas Instruments has an average volume of 4.66M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 67 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of TXN in relation to earlier this year.

Incorporated in 1930, Texas Instruments Incorporated, a global semiconductor company, designs, manufactures and sells analog and embedded processing chips. The company operates through two segments, including Analog, and Embedded Processing. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.