BMO Capital Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Life Storage (LSI)

BMO Capital analyst Juan C. Sanabria maintained a Buy rating on Life Storage (LSI) on March 2. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $83.43, close to its 52-week high of $87.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Sanabria is a 1-star analyst with an average return of 0.0% and a 50.0% success rate. Sanabria covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as National Storage Affiliates, Healthpeak Properties, and Sabra Healthcare REIT.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Life Storage is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $90.75, a 9.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 1, Evercore ISI also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $94.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Life Storage’s market cap is currently $6.3B and has a P/E ratio of 57.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.63.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 27 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of LSI in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Life Storage, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.